Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Biden pledges continued aid for Ukraine on one year anniversary of Russian invasion

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday is the one year anniversary of the Russian army launching its invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden was on the ground during the week in Ukraine and Poland. Biden said U.S. support for Ukraine will not waver.

“One year into this war, Putin no longer doubts the strength of our coalition,” the president said during a speech in Warsaw.

Member of Ukrainian Parliament Kira Rudik said Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine is a strong symbolic show of support for people who have suffered.

“Having to wake up to air raid sirens, knowing that they could be killed in their beds,” Rudik said. “People not having energy and electricity and running water.”

During the trip, Biden announced additional aid to Ukraine including artillery ammunition, anti-armor and air surveillance radars.

“This is great because we will not face the enemy empty handed,” Rudik said.

But some Republicans say there should be a limit to aid. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he does not want to write Ukraine a blank check.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said America needs to help, but they can’t be the only NATO country that does.

“Putin’s war in Ukraine has forced both us Americans and our friends in Europe to take a long, hard look at our countries commitments to military spending and self-defense.”

Biden has not signed off on providing requested fighter jets to combat Russian air raids. Rudik said sometimes the country feels helpless against them.

“You have to go to the basement, or under the stairs because there are a couple of missiles going somewhere to kill somebody, and maybe you and your loved ones,” Rudik said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Hastings
AFD and Potter County Fire extinguish grass fire near West Hastings
An Iowa man accused of beating a person with a hammer at a New Mexico car wash last week was...
Man arrested in Dalhart after victim beaten with hammer in N.M.
First Alert Weather 2/22
First Alert: In the clear after wind hits the Panhandle area
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say

Latest News

Three deputies were charged and fired over the beating.
Charges dropped against detainee beaten inside Georgia jail
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
FILE - A section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin, collapsed...
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump investigation: Could grand juror’s words tank charges?
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom