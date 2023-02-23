Another Warm Upcoming Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We will see lots of sunshine and calmer winds today with highs building into the mid to upper 50′s for most. Unsurprisingly, we will see a warming trend going into the weekend, where tomorrow will be closer to 60 degrees, and we will likely be back in the 70′s by Sunday, then again for multiple days beginning next week. We also see our next best chance for some rain Sunday night into Monday in the form of some thunderstorms.

