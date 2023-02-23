Amarillo Public Health hosting health, resource fair at Carver Elementary School

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Health is hosting a health and resource fair this Saturday at Carver Elementary School.

The Community Empowerment Health and Resource Fair is in part of celebration of Black History Month.

The fair will bring organizations to one place to provide healthcare needs and resources, ranging health testing to help with taxes and utilities.

Those who attend can also play games and receive giveaways.

The fair is Feb. 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Carver Elementary School, located at 1905 N.W. 12th Ave.

Here are the organizations offering services and help:

Get Fit

Panhandle Breast Health

Texas Department of State Health Services

Panhandle Community Services

Region 16 Head Start

RESET

Safe Kids

Healthy Women

Texas Panhandle Centers

Texas Home Visiting

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Cenikor Foundation

NAACP

Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce

Amarillo Public Health on-site vaccination clinic

For more details, call Amarillo Public Health at (806) 378-6300.

