Amarillo Public Health hosting health, resource fair at Carver Elementary School
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Health is hosting a health and resource fair this Saturday at Carver Elementary School.
The Community Empowerment Health and Resource Fair is in part of celebration of Black History Month.
The fair will bring organizations to one place to provide healthcare needs and resources, ranging health testing to help with taxes and utilities.
Those who attend can also play games and receive giveaways.
The fair is Feb. 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Carver Elementary School, located at 1905 N.W. 12th Ave.
Here are the organizations offering services and help:
- Get Fit
- Panhandle Breast Health
- Texas Department of State Health Services
- Panhandle Community Services
- Region 16 Head Start
- RESET
- Safe Kids
- Healthy Women
- Texas Panhandle Centers
- Texas Home Visiting
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Cenikor Foundation
- NAACP
- Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce
- Amarillo Public Health on-site vaccination clinic
For more details, call Amarillo Public Health at (806) 378-6300.
