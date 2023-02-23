Amarillo Parks and Rec hosting free coffee and donuts event for seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Parks & Recreation Senior Services is inviting seniors for the coffee and donuts senior social event.

The event will be on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Warford Activity Center.

You will get to socialize, play games and tour around the Warford facility.

To sign-up online, contact Jeff Whitsell at jeff.whitsell@amarillo.gov or call (806) 678-8359.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.