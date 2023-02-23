Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Parks and Rec hosting free coffee and donuts event for seniors

The Amarillo Parks & Recreation Senior Services is inviting seniors for the coffee and donuts senior social event.
The Amarillo Parks & Recreation Senior Services is inviting seniors for the coffee and donuts senior social event.(Source: Amarillo Parks and Recreation)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Parks & Recreation Senior Services is inviting seniors for the coffee and donuts senior social event.

The event will be on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Warford Activity Center.

You will get to socialize, play games and tour around the Warford facility.

To sign-up online, contact Jeff Whitsell at jeff.whitsell@amarillo.gov or call (806) 678-8359.

