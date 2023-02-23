Amarillo High’s Jo Moffitt, Dalhart’s Kade Crosby, and Caprock’s Abdulai Dorley sign national letters of intent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Top athletes from across the Texas panhandle continued to commit to continue playing the sports they love in college.

The star setter for the Lady Sandies volleyball team, Jo Moffitt, signed to play at the Division I level. She will be joining the team at Lamar University next season. During her three seasons on the varsity team, the Lady Sandies never lost a district game.

“Amarillo High volleyball is so amazing.” Moffitt said. “It has a reputation, so it has helped me a lot and just everybody here has been so supportive.”

Before the signing, Amarillo High volleyball assistant coach Aubree Coleman tried to hold back tears while speaking on her relationship with the star senior.

“To watch you handle everything that you’ve gone through in these last four years with such grace and poise, like I said before, I hope that my daughter handles things just like you. Coleman said. “I cannot wait to tell her about you when she’s old enough. So, congratulations. We are going to miss you dearly.”

At Dalhart high school, the signings continued. Football star Kade Crosby will make his way down to Canyon to join the West Texas A&M Buffaloes next season.

Last year, Crosby was a first-team All-District wide receiver. He posted 70 receptions and averaged 110 yards per game.

“I’m excited. I think it will be a good year.” Crosby said. “New coach, I love him. Went to meet [Coach Lynn] a couple weeks ago and he’s super nice. This is just awesome. I’m surprised there’s this many people to be honest, but it’s awesome.”

A football star from here in Amarillo will be joining the rivals of Crosby’s new team at West Texas A&M.

At Caprock High School, running back Abdulai Dorley signed on to join the football program at Eastern New Mexico University. Dorley averaged 7.4 yards per carry last year, posting two games with over 100 rushing yards for the Longhorns.

“Every day was nothing easy, but I was prepared for it.” Dorley said of his time with Caprock. “Knowing [Coach] Sherwood before I even came to Caprock, I knew what I was going to be into. I knew it was going to be hard work. I knew this wasn’t going to be easy, but trusting the process, listening to him, having him as a coach, it made it all the much better.”

Caprock football head coach Dan Sherwood even said he’d put the rivalry between Eastern New Mexico and his alma mater at West Texas A&M aside, even if just for a few seconds, to cheer on Dorley.

“Even though I’m a Buffalo and you’re going to Eastern, I will be cheering harder for you when you score a touchdown versus WT in the wagon wheel game than anybody else even though I’ll be wearing my maroon. I am extremely happy for you, kiddo.”

