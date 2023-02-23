Amarillo High boys captured bi-district championship, area up next

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies rolled past Lubbock Cooper 60-46 on Tuesday night to capture the bi-district championship.

Junior shooting guard Braden Hausen tallied 16 points and Cooper Pillion was right behind him with 13 points of his own.

Hausen and Pillion are two big key factors for the Sandies, especially since they are two of a few players on the team that have postseason experience.

“I thought Braden and Cooper did a good job last night at kind of holding the fort until everybody else kind of figures some things out,” Amarillo High boys basketball head coach Jason Pillion said. “That’s big, that is kind of what you have to do. If you are an experienced player, if you’re the guy, you kind of got to be the one stable point as things are going up and down. I felt like our two kids did that last night.”

Amarillo will face off against El Paso Canutillo this Friday at Andrews High School at 7 p.m. for the area championship.

