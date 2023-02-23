Amarillo Angels give foster teens prom with a ‘Fairy Godmother experience’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a night to be the Belle of the ball, or on this case, simply enjoying a night at the prom and Amarillo Angels is making it possible.

“These kids get to come and just experience that normal childhood event,” said Cali Kimberling, case manager, Amarillo Angels. “It’s really fun watching the girls come in because some of them are kind of hesitant and don’t really want to be there but as the evening goes on, they start bonding with the other girls there and just seem like ‘hey, this is pretty cool and like I look pretty good right now they start really just opening up.”

Many teens do not get to experience normal high school events, and The Fairy Godmother Project is one way they can remove some obstacles to be able to attend prom.

“What we see a lot of times with youth and foster care, they don’t have the same opportunities to experience common things, this allows them to be a part of that high school experience if they wanna be” said Executive Director, Gwen Hicks.

Hicks shares how the Fairy Godmother Project helped some go to prom.

“We’ve had young girls who have said to us ‘Oh my goodness, thank you so much. If you didn’t do this, I wouldn’t be able to prom and I really wanted to go’, so it’s kind of making their dreams come true,” said Hicks.

The project isn’t just to have fun, but also help build social skills.

“This event just really helps these kids increase their social capital and get to be among their peers and just experienced like it’s fun to do just a normal high school thing that people want to go to and it’s just really fun getting to see the excitement on their faces knowing that they get to go to something that is so cool,” said Kimberling.

Amarillo Angels says its important to give these kids normal experiences, they may not otherwise have.

“It just makes them feel like they belong in a way that we may not understand and these kids don’t get to do a lot of really fun things. This just gives them a chance to do something unique and get to dress beautiful and look handsome and just get to be independent in that evening. That’s just it’s so important for these kids to know what it’s like to just be normal for a day,” said Kimberling.

The Fairy Godmother Project will be on March 3.

It is open to all foster families, with prom aged foster children, along with biological children, adopted children and any kin ship placements.

“We are opening it up to all licensed foster families, which we’ve done every year in the past, but we’re opening it up to also be biological children living in the home, adopted children or any kitchen places so as long as your home is open and you’re licensed by the state, you’re welcome to bring your kiddos to this event,” said Kimberling.

