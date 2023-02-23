Who's Hiring?
The 100 Club help Amarillo officer who was hit by car

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle has come to the aid of many in the area, including one Amarillo police officer who was injured in the line of duty.

July 11, 2022 was an unforgettable day for Amarillo Police Department Officer Quirino Mariscal. He says on that day a man tried to kill him.

“There’s somebody that doesn’t want the police to be around, even doesn’t want the police officers to continue living and we understand that but we just hope and pray that every day we come back to our family,” said Officer Mariscal.

First responders go to work and say they understand the risks taken every day with one thing on their minds — to help others and keep us safe.

“Some people take it for granted when they go and they say bye to their families and they’re going to come back from work,” said Officer Mariscal. “We understand when we say bye to our families we might not come back.”

Officer Mariscal says he was intentionally dragged 20 feet by a driver during a routine traffic stop and was taken to a local hospital. Right behind him was his family and members of the 100 Club.

“The 100 Club and the other officers that were there supported me,” said Officer Mariscal. “Everything was going to be fine, everything was going to move and I was going to be able to continue where I left off.”

Last year was a trying year for first responder families. The top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle lost three first responders in the line of duty and four others were injured. The 100 Club helped those first responders and also gave $60,000 to life-saving protective equipment.

“I was unable to go to work after injury and they were there to provide me with a check and I was able to not have to worry about where money was going to come from,” said Officer Mariscal.

In total, the 100 Club spent around $140,000 supporting area first responders.

