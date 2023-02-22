Whipping Winds

Winds are expected to pick up yet again for Wednesday, and more than likely blow even harder. Pre-sunrise gusts are already up around 30-40 mph for most of the region. As we head into the afternoon, the main upper-level system passes over, making for 40-50 mph sustained winds for some, and gusts over 70 mph. As of right now, winds look to be the strongest over the western half of the area, around the New Mexico/Texas state line. Skies will be sunny (when they’re not brown from blowing dust) today, and highs should be reaching up into the mid to high 60°s. Winds will drop somewhat into Thursday where we expect slightly cooler temps.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.