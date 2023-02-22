SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Preston Moore, Chris Gove, and Mike Roden
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Preston Moore, Chris Gove, and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Preston Moore:
We chat with Preston Moore about last night’s girls basketball playoff game and more!
Chris Gove, WT Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach:
We chat with Chris Gove about the rest of the regular season, their six-game winning streak, and more!
Mike Roden:
We chat with Mike Roden about last night’s possible “Game of the Century” and more!
