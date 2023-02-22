Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Preston Moore, Chris Gove, and Mike Roden

If you missed today’s interviews with Preston Moore, Chris Gove, and Mike Roden on the Sports...
If you missed today’s interviews with Preston Moore, Chris Gove, and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Preston Moore, Chris Gove, and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Preston Moore:

We chat with Preston Moore about last night’s girls basketball playoff game and more!

Chris Gove, WT Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach:

We chat with Chris Gove about the rest of the regular season, their six-game winning streak, and more!

Mike Roden:

We chat with Mike Roden about last night’s possible “Game of the Century” and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Low visibility in the Panhandle area is causing some traffic concerns.
Low visibility causing traffic concerns
Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA)
Video shows train derailment in Amarillo
First Alert Weather 2/22
First Alert: Intense winds to peak Wednesday in the Panhandle
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man on murder charges after a woman was found dead in the...
Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting woman, leaving her in roadway in south Lubbock Co.
An Iowa man accused of beating a person with a hammer at a New Mexico car wash last week was...
Man arrested in Dalhart after victim beaten with hammer in N.M.

Latest News

Preston Moore
SPORTS DRIVE: Preston Moore
Mike Roden
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden
Coach Chris Gove
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Chris Gove
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jada Permenter
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jada Permenter