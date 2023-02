AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Breast Health and AC Pride are hosting a Cancer Prevention Health Fair offering free screenings.

The event is Friday, Feb. 24, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Amarillo College Washington Street Campus.

There are free vaccinations and you can sign up for free mammograms.

