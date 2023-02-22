Office of Emergency Management plans for high winds Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - OEM is watching and gearing up with partners in the city and surrounding counties as extended personnel to ensure there is a cohesive response to any and all incidents in our jurisdiction.

The Office of Emergency Management is working to ensure staffing, equipment and facilities are ready if necessary.

“The city works very diligently with our surrounding county partners to work ahead of the fire or the possibility of fire to identify either weaknesses and resources and we can start to make those phone calls and get those wheels spinning to possibly involve the state if necessary. or surrounding agencies,” said Max Dunlap, Director of Office of Emergency Management.

OEM says it works closely with its partners to make sure resources are where they are needed most.

“We can work with our partners in the community to ensure that their internal plans are in sync with ours. If they’re not we try to work ahead of the situation to ensure that they get into sync that if necessary, if something bad should happen, we can start moving resources,” said Dunlap.

OEM also says they are working with partners to ensure resources are ready if necessary.

“Currently our emergency operation center is activated at a level three which is fully virtual to ensure that our county and surrounding partners can partake in the operations. If a wildfire were to happen, either in the cities or the county areas,” said Dunlap.

Dunlap also urges citizens to prep a grab-bag in case of an evacuation.

“Always be prepared in your personal household with a go-kit, things that include important documents, birth certificates, insurance a list of prescriptions, a change of clothes, extra food, something that you can grab at a moment’s notice and go out the door,” said Dunlap.

OEM has ways to stay connected in case of a fire with AMA Alerts, outdoor warning sirens and the fire notifications with NOAA.

