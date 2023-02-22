North Heights Advisory with Parkhill hosting community planning workshop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The North Heights Advisory Association (NHAA) in partnership with Parkhill, will be hosting a Community Design Workshop and Charrette.

The event will be on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Black Historical Cultural Center on 901 N. Hayden Street.

During this event, members of the community will have the opportunity to participate in the actual planning of their community in breakout sessions led by Parkhill design professionals.

Representatives from the City of Amarillo will provide updates on the ongoing efforts in North Heights.

