Man arrested in Dalhart after victim beaten with hammer in N.M.

LOGAN, N.M. (KFDA) - An Iowa man accused of beating a person with a hammer at a New Mexico car wash last week was arrested in Dalhart.

The Eastern New Mexico News said 63-year-old Arthur Raymond Peppers, of Donahue, Iowa, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

On Feb. 14, Logan Police Department found a bloody person at a car wash in the area of Martinez and 1st Street.

The victim was taken to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition.

Peppers was arrested in Dalhart for an unrelated charge. Bloodstains on his RV led to connecting him to this incident.

Peppers will be extradited to Quay County.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.