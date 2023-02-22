Who's Hiring?
Lunch, silent raffle to help Caprock ROTC team defend title at nationals

Caprock High School MCJROTC
Caprock High School MCJROTC
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Elk Lodge is hosting a lunch and silent raffle to help the Caprock ROTC team go to nationals.

The fundraiser will help send the Caprock High School MCJROTC team go back to nationals in Washington, D.C.

The event is on Friday, Feb. 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Canyon Elks Lodge, 22000 FM 2590 Soncy. Burger plates are $10.

They need to raise over $7,000.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Canyon Elks Lodge, Canyon VFW, American Legion Canyon Post, and Amarillo Elks Lodge.

