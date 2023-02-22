G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jada Permenter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland is one of the top schools in 3A across almost every high school sport. One big part of that success over the last few years is Jada Permenter.

“She plays volleyball, basketball, softball, she did track last year.” Bushland Lady Falcons basketball head coach Ty Mayfield recounted of his senior leader. “She is always going. She’s always involved. Jada was up here [in the] morning for basketball [and then] she was up here until late that night for the student council deal. So, she always is busy.”

That heavy workload can lead to injury issues, but Permenter never shies away from playing through the pain.

“She’s rolled her ankle, she got knocked down the other day, jammed her back.” Coach Mayfield said speaking of Permenter’s resilience. “She dealt with an ankle injury earlier last year that was pretty severe and I think she missed two games. She’s not one to sit out long.”

“I’d just rather be out there than on the bench.” Permenter said of playing through injury issues. “Everybody has injuries and has pain that they’re going through mentally and physically. Whenever I’m not on the court or on the field, I take care of myself and I think that’s what it’s really about.”

Through all the ups and downs, the one thing Permenter focuses on is winning.

“It all pays off when you win and when you get that medal or you get that gold ball.” Permenter said. “It makes all that hard work worth it.”

Basketball season and volleyball season are now over for Busland. That means Permenter is left with one more season before her Bushland athletic journey comes to an end.

