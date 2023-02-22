First Alert: Intense winds to peak Wednesday in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winds are expected to peak for your Wednesday.

Fire Weather Outlook 2/22 (KFDA)

Winds are expected to be very high, and destructive. Winds will be strongest in the west. Speeds will decline slightly the further east you go. At their highest, winds could be at a sustained 40+ mph, and information from local High Wind Warnings indicates gusts could hit over 80 mph at times.

Wind Related Warnings 2/22 (KFDA)

There is a threat for wildfires, however relative humidity values aren’t as low as they could be (20%-30%) so that does provide a little relief, but the threats cannot be completely dismissed, it is still recommended to practice wildfire safety today. Thanks to some humidity, there is no Red Flag Warning for eastern New Mexico. However, the entire Texas and Oklahoma panhandles are under Red Flag Warnings today.

Fire Related Warnings 2/22 (KFDA)

Blowing dust is expected to cause reduced visibility, and high profile vehicles like semi trucks may be toppled. Power outages can occur and damage to outdoor items can occur.

Thankfully, winds will die down overnight, and we’ll see cooler and calmer conditions going into Thursday and beyond. Check out our weather page for your extended outlook.

