Family, friends invited to 2023 Bach’s Lunch Concert Series during lent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to the 2023 Bach’s Lunch Concert Series, which starts this Friday.

The Bach’s Lunch Series are held on Fridays at 12:05 p.m. with a 25 minute organ recital at various churches during lent.

After the recital, the church hosting the series will provide tea, coffee and a place to eat.

This series is a time to reflect on lent while enjoying music with family and friends.

Here is a list of the Bach’s Lunch Series:

Feb. 24: St. Thomas Catholic Church, Mr. Jim Gardner, Organist

March 3: First Christian Church, Rev. Dr. Jacob Miller, Organist

March 10: First Presbyterian Church, Mr. Norman Goad, Organist

March 17: Westminster Presbyterian Church, Mr. Michael Raillard, Organist

March 24: St. Paul Methodist Church, Mr. Mark Clark, Organist

March 31: St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Mr. Michael Mitchell, Organist

