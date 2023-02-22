Who's Hiring?
Clovis police looking for man wanted for felony charges after burglary at hotel

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of being involved in a felony robbery.

According to the Clovis Police Department, on Feb. 15, a robbery was reported at the Best Western Hotel at Schepps Blvd.

It was reported that at around 2:31 a.m., a man jumped over the counter, stole cash and left the hotel.

The Clovis Police Department, Special Operations Unit, was called to the scene.

Officials spoke with an employee who reported the man had his hand in his jacket pocket causing the employee to believe he had a weapon.

The suspect demanded the clerk open the cash drawer or he would “pull it out”, indicating he would pull out the weapon from his pocket.

The clerk complied, and the suspect jumped over the counter, took the money, and left the hotel.

During the investigation, officials identified the man as Anthony Martinez, who is charged with Robbery a 3rd-degree felony.

If you have any information on the location of Anthony Martinez, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

