City of Canyon hosts public forum on utility rates study

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon hosted a public forum tonight, inviting residents and customers to give feedback on the recently presented Utility Rates Study.

The Canyon City Commission was presented the 2023 Water, Wastewater and Municipal Solid Waste Cost of Service and Rate Design Study at their regular meeting on January 9th.

This study was performed by NewGen Strategies and Solutions and lasted over a year.

It looked at the current and projected utility billing rates from 2021 through Fiscal Year 2027 to make recommendations for changes to the current rates.

“It’s a study to determine whether our cost of service is being adequately covered by our rates and then also working in the future for the next five years of expected capital projects that will be performed during that five years and making sure we have the revenue to provide for payments to accomplish that,” said Joel Wright, director of finance, city of Canyon.

The rates studied were the cost of water, wastewater, and solid waste services for both commercial and residential accounts.

NewGen found that while some of the City of Canyon’s rates were right on track with projected needs, some rates may need change.

“There will be a change that would affect commercial businesses primarily with different size meters, so the larger the meter, the base rate will be adjusted for the size of that meter,” said Wright.

The city says minimum users will not see a change with these proposed rates, it’s the higher users being impacted.

“So the more water that’s used over 20,000 gallons is what’s being proposed at this point, the higher the rate,” said Wright.

Motivations behind an increase in rates include, water conservation and a growing community.

“We have to have a little revenue to basically put back in to replace water lines, sewer lines, lift stations, anything that we currently have existing or, you know, expanding the infrastructure, we have 1,000-1,200 homes coming to town and so there has to be some expansion on projects,” Joe Price, city manager, City of Canyon.

Price says the study also went into inflation.

“It looks like for the most part things are gonna remain stable, even with our changing inflation across the United States, we’re hoping to keep those, maintain those rates as stable as possible for all our customers, especially the residents,” said Price.

Comments from tonight’s public forum will be brought to the City of Canyon Commission before it is voted on for approval.

To read the full study and the exact rates, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.