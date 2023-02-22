Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Boredom leads to man playing the lottery and winning record prize

Jerard Hickman says when he gets a little bored, he often goes to the Virginia Lottery’s...
Jerard Hickman says when he gets a little bored, he often goes to the Virginia Lottery’s website to play some online games.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man says his boredom helped him cash in on a lottery jackpot.

According to the Virginia Lottery, when Jerard Hickman gets bored, he likes to check its website to play some online games.

And his day got very exciting last week after finding out he won a $785,414 jackpot prize.

Lottery officials said Hickman won the jackpot while playing the Lucky Golden Multiplier game while he was at home.

The Virginia Lottery said it was the largest jackpot ever won in one of its online instant games.

“It feels fantastically awesome!” Hickman said. “If that’s a word, that’s how it feels!”

Hickman, a district manager for a transportation company, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings but does expect to pay some bills.

Officials said the Lucky Golden Multiplier is one of the dozens of online instant games available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA)
Video shows train derailment in Amarillo
Amarillo man arrested in Kansas for recent deadly hit-and-run, vehicle found
Nathan Allen
Burglary suspect arrested, facing 4 charges after Borger police find stolen items
Intense wind and fire danger for this week
First Alert: Intense winds to hit the Panhandle area Tuesday and Wednesday
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Latest News

Surveillance video caught a deer sliding around an elementary school classroom.
VIDEO: Deer crashes through classroom window, slides around on waxed floors
One person died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game in Trenton,...
2 brothers charged in arena slaying during basketball game
Jonathan Dean Shadden, 33
Lubbock man indicted after running over girlfriend
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man on murder charges after a woman was found dead in the...
Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting woman, leaving her in roadway in south Lubbock Co.