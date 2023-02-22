Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Public Library offering free vaccinations while still available

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is partnering with the City of Amarillo Health Department to offer free COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the next few months.

The partnership is to help people receive vaccinations or boosters while they are still free.

Immunizations will no longer be free after May 11.

Clinics in February:

  • Wednesday February 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Downtown Library
  • Thursday February 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southwest Branch Library
  • Monday February 27, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Northwest Branch Library
  • Tuesday February 28, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., North Branch Library

Clinics in March:

  • Wednesday March 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Branch Library
  • Wednesday March 8, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., East Branch Library
  • Monday March 13, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Northwest Branch Library
  • Tuesday March 21, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., North Branch Library
  • Thursday March 23, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Southwest Branch Library

Clinics in April:

  • Wednesday April 12, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Downtown Library
  • Monday April 17, from 3 p.m. o 6 p.m., Northwest Branch Library
  • Thursday April 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Northwest Branch Library
  • Tuesday April 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., North Branch Library

Clinics in May:

  • Wednesday May 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Downtown Library
  • Thursday May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. East Branch Library

