Amarillo Public Library offering free vaccinations while still available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is partnering with the City of Amarillo Health Department to offer free COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the next few months.

The partnership is to help people receive vaccinations or boosters while they are still free.

Immunizations will no longer be free after May 11.

Clinics in February:

Wednesday February 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Downtown Library

Thursday February 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southwest Branch Library

Monday February 27, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Northwest Branch Library

Tuesday February 28, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., North Branch Library

Clinics in March:

Wednesday March 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Branch Library

Wednesday March 8, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., East Branch Library

Monday March 13, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Northwest Branch Library

Tuesday March 21, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., North Branch Library

Thursday March 23, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Southwest Branch Library

Clinics in April:

Wednesday April 12, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Downtown Library

Monday April 17, from 3 p.m. o 6 p.m., Northwest Branch Library

Thursday April 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Northwest Branch Library

Tuesday April 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., North Branch Library

Clinics in May:

Wednesday May 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Downtown Library

Thursday May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. East Branch Library

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.