Amarillo High loses thriller to Lubbock Monterey after five overtimes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It was quite possibly the best high school basketball game West Texas has ever seen.

The #7 Lady Sandies and #1 Lady Plainsmen met in Littlefield for the regional quarterfinals.

In a five overtime thriller, the Lady Plainsmen came out on top 86-78.

The Amarillo High Sandies would not quit all night long. In the third overtime, off a missed free throw, Jada Graves hit Lacey Rice in the corner for the game-tying three that send the game to another overtime period.

Then, at the end of the fourth overtime, Graves once again took the ball up the court and hit McKenzie Smith (32 points) for another three to send the game to yet another overtime period.

In the end, Lubbock Monterey proved to be too much as Aaliyah Chavez and Ambrosia Cole (22 points each) led the Lady Plainsmen on a run to end the final overtime period to lead Monterey to the win.

Monterey will now move on to the regional semifinals at the end of this week.

