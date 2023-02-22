Amarillo experts discuss insurance coverage for wind damage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recent severe wind events in Amarillo may have caused damage to your property or home.

Local Insurance Agents say past wind events in this area have caused damage to homeowners shingles, porches, privacy fences, metal buildings and more.

Some other common damages during wind events have included tree branches falling on cars or residential buildings.

“If you see damage to your home we certainly recommend that you call your insurance carrier, call your agent and tell them what happened,” said Cody Chandler, Farmers Insurance Agency Owner.

Chandler says damage and debris that causes property loss is usually covered by insurance if it meets your deductible.

Flying debris causing property damage due to the wind, may also be covered.

“A lot of times it seems like there’s a lot of damage until you get a professional to take a look and the damage might be underneath your deductible. So typically good communication with your carrier, your insurance agent,” says Chandler.

He says to reach out to your agent to see if the damage can be covered or to get advice on how to handle property loss.

An agent or adjustor will come out to assess the damage and see if you are eligible for a claim.

