Windy Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Very windy conditions will continue through the day Wednesday. Southwest sustained winds of 25-40 miles per hour, with gusts over 60 miles per hour will be likely, particularly during the noon to 8:00pm timeframe. The wind will back down to around 20 miles per hour Thursday through Saturday, then pick back up again early next week. Through the weekend and early Monday there is a small chance for some showers. Temperatures will drop Thursday and Friday, with most of the day in the 40s on Friday, then bounce back into the 70s on Sunday.

