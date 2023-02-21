Who's Hiring?
‘We rely on those donations’: AmazonSmile program ends, impacting Panhandle nonprofits

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As of today, Amazon ended its AmazonSmile program, which is impacting nonprofits in the Panhandle.

For the last ten years, if you purchased an item through AmazonSmile, which works the same way as Amazon, it would take 0.5 percent of the sale and donate it to a nonprofit or charity of your choice.

The program has donated over $400 million to U.S. charities, according to Amazon.

After contacting several nonprofits in the Panhandle, those most impacted are the smaller nonprofits such as, Gracie’s Project and Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

“We would average a couple thousand dollars a year from AmazonSmile and we built that up over several years with our followers and I mean that’s about a months worth of supplies for us, when it comes to food and things we need for disinfecting and things like that,” said Stephanie Brady, founder and executive director, Wild West Wildlife.

Gracie’s project says some months would be better than others, but they always looked forward to the money.

“It was usually around $200 to $300 and that doesn’t sound like much, but that’s a spay or neuter for a dog or some dog food,” said Cheryl Goswick, volunteer, Gracie’s Project.

Both nonprofits say they are completely donation based.

“We rely on those donations to keep our doors open and so something as simple as you know, you buy your stuff normally on Amazon and you’re able to have a small percentage of that go back to a nonprofit close to you, it makes a huge impact,” said Brady.

Goswick says every dollar counts, especially now.

“When you start losing a little bit here, a little bit there with the way our economy is now... it will be a hole for us that we’ll just have to find something else to fill,” said Goswick.

Other nonprofits such as, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo and Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum say they won’t be impacted as hard.

Since they are larger nonprofits they rely on other fundraising efforts and did not make much with the AmazonSmile program.

