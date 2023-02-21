Warm & Windy

Warm weather and stout winds stick around for your Tuesday today. Temperatures will be toasty, pushing 80 for some, but skies will stay mostly cloudy, keeping our humidity up around 30% with this, fire danger isn’t quite as high as it could be, but precautions should still be taken considering gusts could push near 60 mph today. Overnight, some scattered light showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder could be felt, before we clear out and see extreme winds on Wednesday. Sustained winds are expected to persist over 40 mph, and gusts could hit 80, especially further west. Winds will eventually calm by Thursday.

