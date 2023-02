AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews are working on placing storm drainage under 9th Avenue causing some road closures.

TxDOT says 9th Avenue will be closed from Coulter Street to State Loop (SL) 335 from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 to place storm drainage under 9th Avenue.

