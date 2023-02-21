Who's Hiring?
Texas Impaired Driving Forum to reduce drink driving set for Wednesday

TXDOT AMARILLIO
TXDOT AMARILLIO(TxDOT AMARILLIO)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Impaired Driving Forum to reduce drunk driving in Amarillo is set for tomorrow.

The forum consists of Amarillo Police Department Chief Martin Birkenfeld, David Elizalde with Andrea’s Project, and LaViza Matthews with Texas Department of Transportation.

Birkenfeld, Elizalde, and Matthews will talk about the grassroots efforts to reducing impaired driving at a community level.

The forum is Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

