Texas Impaired Driving Forum to reduce drink driving set for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Impaired Driving Forum to reduce drunk driving in Amarillo is set for tomorrow.
The forum consists of Amarillo Police Department Chief Martin Birkenfeld, David Elizalde with Andrea’s Project, and LaViza Matthews with Texas Department of Transportation.
Birkenfeld, Elizalde, and Matthews will talk about the grassroots efforts to reducing impaired driving at a community level.
The forum is Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Happening tomorrow! Traffic Safety Specialist LaViza Matthews, @AmarilloPD Chief Martin Birkenfeld, and @andreas_project Founder David Elizalde share their efforts to reduce #impaireddriving in the #Amarillo community and beyond. #BeSafeDriveSmart #DriveSoberNoRegrets #TxIDTF23 https://t.co/0imM3ccRXZ— TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) February 21, 2023
