SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Leslie Broadhurst, Preston Moore, Aj Johnson and Lisa Taylor

If you missed today’s interviews with Leslie Broadhurst, Preston Moore, Aj Johnson and Lisa...
If you missed today’s interviews with Leslie Broadhurst, Preston Moore, Aj Johnson and Lisa Taylor, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Leslie Broadhurst, Preston Moore, Aj Johnson and Lisa Taylor, you can watch it here.

Leslie Broadhurst, Randall Boys Basketball Head Coach

We chat with Leslie Broadhurst about their big win last night, their playoff run and more!

Preston Moore

We chat with Preston about tonight’s Amarillo High game, Superbowl results and more!

Aj Johnson, Palo Duro Girls Basketball Head Coach

We chat with Aj Johnson about tonight’s playoff game with Amarillo High and Monterey and more!

Leslie Taylor, Hereford Girls Basketball Head Coach

We chat with Leslie Taylor about how their season went, postseason play and more!

