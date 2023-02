AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Nazareth Swifts defeated the Pringle-Morse Cougars 103-26 on Monday.

Pringle-Morse’s first season ended with an overall record of 7-21, while Nazareth improved to 20-5.

The Swifts, ranked 6th in the state, will face off against the winner of Miami and Groom, who face off tomorrow night at 6:00.

