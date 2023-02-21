Malcolm Dixon sentenced to 28 years in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deliberating for just over an hour, a jury sentenced Malcolm Dixon to 28 years in prison for severely injuring a 14-month-old girl in 2020.

The sentencing phase of the trial began today after Dixon was found guilty last Friday following testimony accusing Dixon of throwing the child on the floor.

The injury was so severe surgeons had to remove portions of the child’s brain, rendering her unable to walk, talk, or eat on her own.

It is not known at this time where he will serve his sentence.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.