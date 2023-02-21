Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lubbock man indicted after running over girlfriend

Jonathan Dean Shadden, 33
Jonathan Dean Shadden, 33(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jonathan Shadden, 33, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury after running over his girlfriend in front of Bier House at 2009 Broadway Avenue in late January.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested

When police arrived, officers found a car parked in the middle of Broadway. Shadden was sitting in the driver’s seat holding an injured woman. The police report stated she was bleeding and that Shadden’s car and hands had blood on them.

The report describes a video taken by a witness at the scene:

Shadden jumped into the driver’s seat and began to reverse out of the parking lot and onto the street. The woman attempts to grab onto the passenger side of the car. The 33-year-old then accelerates and sharply turns toward the woman, hitting her and throwing her to the ground. The car’s front end then runs her over. The video ends with her lying on the ground, not moving.

Officers spoke to Shadden at the scene, who stated he did not mean to hurt her. He also told police he’d had foot pain while reversing the car; he stated that this could have contributed to the incident.

Shadden is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault and possession. His bond is set at a combined $110,000. If convicted, he faces 2-20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA)
Video shows train derailment in Amarillo
Amarillo man arrested in Kansas for recent deadly hit-and-run, vehicle found
Nathan Allen
Burglary suspect arrested, facing 4 charges after Borger police find stolen items
Intense wind and fire danger for this week
First Alert: Intense winds to hit the Panhandle area Tuesday and Wednesday
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Latest News

Low visibility in the Panhandle area is causing some traffic concerns.
Low visibility causing traffic concerns
His mother Ciara Randall, 31, and her husband, Richard Randall, allegedly took Kaiden on...
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Missing child found safe
Malcolm Dixon, 27
Malcolm Dixon sentenced to 28 years in prison
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man on murder charges after a woman was found dead in the...
Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting woman, leaving her in roadway in south Lubbock Co.