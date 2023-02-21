Low visibility causing traffic concerns

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Low visibility in the Panhandle area is causing some traffic concerns.

Dalhart:

Fire crews have responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 281 near FM 2577.

Dalhart fire and Hartley Fire are working on the crash.

Officials ask to avoid Highway 281. There is low visibility on the road.

More information will be given once available.

Randall County:

Randall County officials are asking drivers to avoid Loop 335 from Grand to E Farmers Ave due to high winds, dust blowing and vehicles stopped on the roadway.

Randall County Fire crews have responded to a crash at Loop 335 & S. Grand St.

Officials ask to avoid the area.

Randall County crews have also responded to another multiple-vehicle crash on FM 2219 near Helium Rd.

Officials ask to please avoid this area.

