Jmaury Davis leads Clarendon to first round victory over Sanford-Fritch

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Clarendon Broncos opened the playoffs with an 86-53 win over Sanford-Fritch on Monday night.

Texas Tech football commit and Clarendon star Jmaury Davis finished the night as the leading scorer with 23 points, 19 of which came in the first half. Tyler Harper and Lyric Smith each chipped in 15 for the Broncos. The Broncos scored 55 points in the first half which was enough to lead them to victory.

For Sanford-Fritch, Aaron Hutson and Danner Price led the way with 15 points each.

Clarendon will play the winner of the New Deal-Panhandle game on Tuesday.

