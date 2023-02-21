Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Jmaury Davis leads Clarendon to first round victory over Sanford-Fritch

VIDEO: Jmaury Davis leads Clarendon to first round victory over Sanford-Fritch
By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Clarendon Broncos opened the playoffs with an 86-53 win over Sanford-Fritch on Monday night.

Texas Tech football commit and Clarendon star Jmaury Davis finished the night as the leading scorer with 23 points, 19 of which came in the first half. Tyler Harper and Lyric Smith each chipped in 15 for the Broncos. The Broncos scored 55 points in the first half which was enough to lead them to victory.

For Sanford-Fritch, Aaron Hutson and Danner Price led the way with 15 points each.

Clarendon will play the winner of the New Deal-Panhandle game on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo man arrested in Kansas for recent deadly hit-and-run, vehicle found
Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA)
Video shows train derailment in Amarillo
A 17-year-old juvenile have been arrested after a car chase ended in a crash in North Amarillo.
17-year-old in custody after car chase ends in crash
A month ago, the life of a 10-year-old girl in Amarillo was taken too soon.
Emerson’s Impact: Benefit volleyball tournament for 10-year-old Amarillo girl who died last month
Nathan Allen
Burglary suspect arrested, facing 4 charges after Borger police find stolen items

Latest News

Randall hoists bi-district trophy after win over Andrews.
Randall dominates Andrews in playoff opener
Nazareth dominates Pringle-Morse to advance past first round
Nazareth dominates Pringle-Morse to advance past first round
Idalou takes down Bushland to advance to 3A regional tournament
Idalou takes down Bushland to advance to 3A regional tournament
Idalou takes down Bushland to advance to 3A regional tournament
Idalou takes down Bushland to advance to 3A regional tournament