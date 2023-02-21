Idalou takes down Bushland to advance to 3A regional tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland’s season came to a close on Monday night after a 45-42 loss against Idalou.

The Lady Falcons came into Monday’s game off of 13 straight wins, including dominant playoff wins against Roosevelt and Crane.

The Lady Cats upset the 23rd-ranked Lady Falcons and will now face off versus the winner of Jim Ned and Ballinger on Friday night at 8:00 p.m.

The winner of that game advances to the regional finals.

