Idalou takes down Bushland to advance to 3A regional tournament
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland’s season came to a close on Monday night after a 45-42 loss against Idalou.
The Lady Falcons came into Monday’s game off of 13 straight wins, including dominant playoff wins against Roosevelt and Crane.
The Lady Cats upset the 23rd-ranked Lady Falcons and will now face off versus the winner of Jim Ned and Ballinger on Friday night at 8:00 p.m.
The winner of that game advances to the regional finals.
