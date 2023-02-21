Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hollis Daniels III takes stand in Week 3 of capital murder trial

Hollis Daniels at the Lubbock County Courthouse, Feb. 17, 2023.
Hollis Daniels at the Lubbock County Courthouse, Feb. 17, 2023.(Kase Wilbanks, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday marks the beginning of the third week of the capital murder trial for Hollis Daniels III, who is expected to take the stand today.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

The courtroom has heard the remaining testimony from Daniels’ mother, Janis. The State questioned her about several comments she made to Daniels over the phone while he was in custody.

The State asked her if she remembered refusing to send Daniels’ hip hop magazines, telling him not to talk about rap songs and to be “model inmate.” She was also asked if she remembered warning her son that people would say he was in a normal state of mind at the time of the shooting, but that he was not.

Janis stated she did not remember these comments.

Janis said her son made the final decision to return to Texas Tech the year of the deadly shooting of TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr. She also stated he refused mental health counseling because he believed it was for “weak people.”

DA Sunshine Stanek told Janis several witnesses have testified to her being a bad mother. Stanek told Janis “I am here to tell you this is not your fault.”

The defense questioned Janis about moving her son’s belongings out of his dorm after the shooting. Janis stated she found a planner with “suicidal sketches” in it.

The courtroom is currently waiting for Hollis Daniels III to take the stand. This will be the first time Daniels has publicly commented.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders is reporting from the courtroom:

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA)
Video shows train derailment in Amarillo
Amarillo man arrested in Kansas for recent deadly hit-and-run, vehicle found
Nathan Allen
Burglary suspect arrested, facing 4 charges after Borger police find stolen items
Intense wind and fire danger for this week
First Alert: Intense winds to hit the Panhandle area Tuesday and Wednesday
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Latest News

Metropolitan Opera performer Hugo Vera will headline a fundraising gala for West Texas A&M...
Met star to perform at WT Opera Gala
The Amarillo Symphony’s performance on January 20, and January 21, will be moved to the...
Amarillo Symphony Beethoven: “Emperor” Concerto moving to Civic Center
The 77th U.S. Army Band from Fort Still will be performing at the Amarillo Civic Center next...
77th U.S. Army Band to perform free music event at Amarillo Civic Center
news
VIDEO: Sharpened Iron Studios premiering first feature film
The Center City Electric Light Parade will be hosting the theme, “Christmas Around the World.”
Center City’s Electric Light Parade theme ‘Christmas Around the World’ will be hosted this Friday