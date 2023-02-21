Experts discuss behaviors to watch for in active shooter response class at Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College’s C.R.A.S.E active shooter classes teach more than just responding to a situation.

The Civilians Response to Active Shooter Events class at Amarillo College provides strategies to surviving an active shooter event.

One part of the class covers the history and prevalence of active shooter events, the role of professional guardians, civilian response options and demonstration examples on things to do in case of an active shooter event.

The other part of the class focuses on discussing suspects behavior’s that were seen before incidents.

The class also teaches students, faculty and the public on how to spot concerning behaviors in people around them.

“I think this program is very critical, because it will help students and faculty, all people around to recognize what’s going on. The more people that see traits, see the possibility of something going wrong,” said Lieutenant of Amarillo College Police Department, Aaron Huddleston.

Huddleston says noticing the warning signs could help some active shooter incidents from happening.

“If we can intervene before they reach a tipping point then we can help stop a lot of these instances that are tragic across the country,” says Lieutenant Huddleston.

Huddleston also says that they will be holding classes to train law enforcement and civilians on how to teach active shooter response classes.

These trainings will allow officers and the community to receive in house training, so people who teach these classes will have updated information and won’t have to worry about traveling to take a class.

For more information on these classes or to register, click here.