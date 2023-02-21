Buffs crack the Top 25 men’s basketball rankings again

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Buffs are back. Back in the Top 25, that is.

West Texas A&M reentered the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Top 25 Poll on Tuesday, coming in at 25th. This comes after WT dropped out of the Top 25 in December following losses to Missouri-St. Louis and Dominican.

Since then, they’re 14-2, picking up wins versus the current 22nd-ranked Angelo State Rams and other conference rivals such as Eastern New Mexico.

Nova Southeastern, the lone remaining undefeated team in Division II, occupied the #1 spot for the second week in a row. Angelo State is the only other team from the Lone Star Conference to crack the Top 25.

The Buffs currently sit atop the LSC West standings, but with Angelo State a half game behind them, they’ll look to finish strong with two games left.

WT will close out the season with a home-and-home series versus Lubbock Christian, first playing in Canyon on Thursday, and then in Lubbock on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening at the First United Bank Center in Canyon.

