AMBER ALERT: Child taken from Claremore area; gray Ford Explorer, license plate KOT244

By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLAREMORE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old boy who was reportedly taken by his non-custodial mother.

Kaiden Upshaw is described as 4 foot, 5 inches tall; 90 pounds with red hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans with red shoes.

His mother Ciara Randall, 31, and her husband, Richard Randall, allegedly took Kaiden on Thursday.

They are believed to be driving a 2018 Gray Ford Escape, license KOT244.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact 911 immediately.

