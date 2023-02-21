7 Lady Sandies set to rematch #1 Monterey in win-or-go-home battle on TPSN

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Sandies are ranked 7th in the state and have only lost four games all year, one of those coming from #1-ranked team Monterey.

They’re set to rematch versus the Lady Plainsmen tomorrow night at 6:00, a game that’ll be live streamed on TPSN.

We spoke with Amarillo High Head Coach Jeff Williams recently about what the top-ten win or go home rematch will look like.

“That first game was really hyped quite a bit, and we were in a situation where we knew how good they were,” Williams said. “They had a run there in the third quarter and we were kind of pushed behind the eight ball a bit. We’re just going to give them our best shot again just like we did the first time.”

They’ll have to contend with the Lady Plainsmen, led by top nationwide recruit Aaliyah Chavez.

Chavez averages 31 points per game currently and has been ranked by ASGR Basketball as the #1 recruit in the class of 2025.

If you can’t make it to Lubbock tomorrow, Texas Panhandle Sports Network will have the exclusive live stream starting at 6:00.

You can watch on TPSNSports.com or the TPSN app.

