Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Winds and Warmth Stick Around

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the second day of a 4-day stretch of warm temperatures and strong winds dominating the High Plains. With the breeze and clouds sticking around tonight, temperatures will once be on the mild side. Our main attention turns to tomorrow and Wednesday, more specifically stronger winds entering the area. The winds will pick up once again late tomorrow morning, where sustained winds will peak anywhere from 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Wednesday looks to be even worse, with sustained winds reaching 30-45 mph, gusting upwards of 60 mph at times. Thankfully, the wind looks to die down by Thursday and the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo man arrested in Kansas for recent deadly hit-and-run
Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA)
Train derailment causing traffic delays near Amarillo Boulevard
A 17-year-old juvenile have been arrested after a car chase ended in a crash in North Amarillo.
17-year-old in custody after car chase ends in crash
A month ago, the life of a 10-year-old girl in Amarillo was taken too soon.
Emerson’s Impact: Benefit volleyball tournament for 10-year-old Amarillo girl who died last month
Nathan Allen
Burglary suspect arrested, facing 4 charges after Borger police find stolen items

Latest News

Intense wind and fire danger for this week
First Alert: Intense wind and fire danger this week
first
VIDEO: First Alert: Intense wind and fire danger this week
Tracking Persistent Strong Wind This Week
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
No Winter in Sight