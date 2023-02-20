Winds and Warmth Stick Around

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the second day of a 4-day stretch of warm temperatures and strong winds dominating the High Plains. With the breeze and clouds sticking around tonight, temperatures will once be on the mild side. Our main attention turns to tomorrow and Wednesday, more specifically stronger winds entering the area. The winds will pick up once again late tomorrow morning, where sustained winds will peak anywhere from 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Wednesday looks to be even worse, with sustained winds reaching 30-45 mph, gusting upwards of 60 mph at times. Thankfully, the wind looks to die down by Thursday and the end of the week.

