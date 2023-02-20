Who's Hiring?
Train derailment has been cleared, traffic can resume on Amarillo Boulevard

By Vanessa Garcia and Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The train derailment has been cleared and traffic can now continue on Amarillo Boulevard.

Authorities were called out to the area of Amarillo East Boulevard just before 11 a.m., where a train had been derailed.

The derailment was causing traffic delays, and officials asked citizens to avoid the boulevard between Grand and Manhattan.

The train was sitting in the middle of the road and is off of the tracks. The train derailed between North Woodland Street and North Seminole Street near East Amarillo Boulevard.

APD said powerlines were also taken down by the train and that Xcel Energy was notified.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the derailment is still unknown at this time.

According to APD, the derailment was cleared up just before 3:30 p.m.

Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA)
Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA)
Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)

