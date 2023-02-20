Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Train derailment causing traffic delays near Amarillo Boulevard

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A train derailment is causing traffic delays near the Amarillo Boulevard.

Amarillo Police Department said drivers should avoid both directions of Amarillo Boulevard from Grand Street to Manhattan Street because the train is blocking both lanes.

The train is sitting in the middle of the road and is off of the tracks. The train derailed between North Woodward Street and North Seminole Street near East Amarillo Boulevard.

APD said powerlines were also taken down by the train and that Xcel Energy was notified.

Injuries and the cause of the derailment is unknown at this time, but traffic is being diverted around the wreck.

NewsChannel 10 crews are on scene.

We will bring you more details when information is made available.

Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA)
Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA)
Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo man arrested in Kansas for recent deadly hit-and-run
A 17-year-old juvenile have been arrested after a car chase ended in a crash in North Amarillo.
17-year-old in custody after car chase ends in crash
A month ago, the life of a 10-year-old girl in Amarillo was taken too soon.
Emerson’s Impact: Benefit volleyball tournament for 10-year-old Amarillo girl who died last month
Remembering Murphy Maynard
Remembering Murphy Maynard: Amarillo victim of fatal hit and run
Nathan Allen
Burglary suspect arrested, facing 4 charges after Borger police find stolen items

Latest News

Nathan Allen
Burglary suspect arrested, facing 4 charges after Borger police find stolen items
Amarillo man arrested in Kansas for recent deadly hit-and-run
A month ago, the life of a 10-year-old girl in Amarillo was taken too soon.
Emerson’s Impact: Benefit volleyball tournament for 10-year-old Amarillo girl who died last month
news
VIDEO: Burglary suspect arrested, facing 4 charges after Borger police find stolen items