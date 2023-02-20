Train derailment causing traffic delays near Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A train derailment is causing traffic delays near the Amarillo Boulevard.

Amarillo Police Department said drivers should avoid both directions of Amarillo Boulevard from Grand Street to Manhattan Street because the train is blocking both lanes.

The train is sitting in the middle of the road and is off of the tracks. The train derailed between North Woodward Street and North Seminole Street near East Amarillo Boulevard.

APD said powerlines were also taken down by the train and that Xcel Energy was notified.

Injuries and the cause of the derailment is unknown at this time, but traffic is being diverted around the wreck.

NewsChannel 10 crews are on scene.

We will bring you more details when information is made available.

Train derailment at Amarillo Boulevard (Source: KFDA) (KFDA)

