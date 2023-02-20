Who's Hiring?
Tracking Persistent Strong Wind This Week

(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures will remain warm for the first few days of the week with highs over 70 degrees. Unfortunately, the spring like warmth will also be accompanied by some wind which will be quite strong and even dangerous at times. Dry winds from the SW will gust over 35mph today, but will top 40 mph tomorrow and reach a peak with gusts over 60mph Wednesday. Along with periods of blowing dust, our wildfire danger will be very critical for the next few days, especially Wednesday.

