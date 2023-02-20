Tascosa wins first-ever 5A boys state wrestling championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s quite the time of year to be a Tascosa Rebel. Today, they returned home after winning the 5A boys wrestling state championship for the first time in program history.

The Rebels had one individual state champion in Andres Suarez, who won the 165-pound title.

His teammates Noah Santiago and Landin Lamberth finished runners-up in the 144 and 157-pound groups, respectively. Thomas Pacheco and Ethan Sims finished in third place in the 132 and 113-pound groups.

The Rebels secured the championship with a final team score of 112.

The Panhandle had plenty of success outside of Tascosa, as well. Randall freshman Michael Ruiz won the individual state championship in the 106-pound group. Dumas had a pair of state champions in sophomore Hunter Bogner and junior Bronson Baxter in the 126 and 150-pound groups, and Caprock senior Richard Davila won the 144-pound championship.

Hereford’s Jose Palacios was runner-up to Ruiz in the 106-pound category. Ashton Bennert of Randall came in second behind Bogner in the 126-pound bracket. Caprock’s Caleb Juarez came second to Baxter in the 150-pound categor,y and riley davis was runner up in the 175-pound group.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.