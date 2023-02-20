Stream the Regional Quarterfinals and Bi-District basketball playoff games here
Published: Feb. 20, 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the Regional Quarterfinals and Bi-District basketball playoff games on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
To stream the girls Amarillo High vs Monterey basketball playoff game at 6 p.m., click here.
Listen:
To listen to the boys Bi-District playoff-Tascosa vs Coronado basketball game at 4 p.m., click here.
To listen to the girls Randall vs El Paso Riverside basketball playoff game at 3:30 p.m., click here.
To listen the girls Canyon vs Seminole basketball playoff game at 6 p.m., click here.
To listen to the girls Tascosa vs Lubbock Cooper basketball playoff game at 8 p.m., click here.
