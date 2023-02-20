Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Brady Pointer, Mike Roden and Kj Doyle

If you missed today's interviews with Brady Pointer, Mike Roden and Kj Doyle on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
If you missed today’s interviews with Brady Pointer, Mike Roden and Kj Doyle on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Brady Pointer, Mike Roden and Kj Doyle on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Brady Pointer:

We chat with Brady Pointer about the Kyrie Irving trade, the NBA and more!

Mike Roden:

We chat with Mike Roden about this week’s basketball playoffs and more!

Kj Doyle:

We chat with Kj Doyle about yesterday’s NBA All-Star game and more!

