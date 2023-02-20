Who's Hiring?
Sheriff investigating ‘really bad case’ of animal cruelty in Waco; local group offering reward

By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets and Cribs For Canines groups are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the owner of a dog found wandering with a collar so tight, it created a severe laceration on its neck.

“Somebody knows this dog’s owner,” the group wrote on Facebook. Several thousand dollars have already been spent on veterinary care for G.G., short for Golden Girl, said Michelle Ann, with Cribs for Canines.

She was reportedly found on Feb. 18 near N 12th and Marrow streets in Waco.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed to KWTX his office is investigating the “really bad case.”

McNamara said some of his deputies visited the clinic where the dog is receiving treatment to speak with veterinarians and learn more about the dog.

The animal was not tagged or chipped, the sheriff said.

“It’s the worst (case) I’ve ever seen,” the sheriff added.

If you would like to donate money to help the local rescue continue caring for G.G., reach out to Crib for Canines.

