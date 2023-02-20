Sandies crowned district champs, now making push in the postseason

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The boys high basketball regular season has wrapped up and a lot of area teams are looking forward to the playoffs. For the Amarillo High Sandies, they are no stranger to the postseason.

“It’ll help a lot just actually feeling and knowing the emotions of being in the playoffs before, so yeah it will help us a lot,” Sandies junior shooting guard, Braden Hausen said.

“It helps with knowing like how to handle playoffs situations and the emotions of it. This year there’s only beeen about three or four guys that have played in the playoffs. For everyone else, it is kind of their first time, but I think the most important thing is us helping them get through the emotions of it,” Sandies senior shooting guard and small forward, Cooper Pillion said.

The Sandies ended the regular season district champions only dropping one district game to Palo Duro. Head Coach Jason Pillion says there’s one key factor to keep the momentum going forward.

“I think attitude is number one. It’s the main thing we have gone after. You know my attitude determines really what’s going on with momentum. Just how my attitude effects every single play, it has just been a thing we are trying to take on this week,” Coach Pillion said.

For the Sandies, this past week of practice focused more on the little things.

“Reading screens, we are trying to work on their offense of how they are going to run stuff. We know how they are going to play, so we can just be ready for them,” Hausen said.

“It’s an opportunity for us to kind of get back to some basics. Maybe look at some things that kind of caused not finishing the way that we wanted to finish. Clean some of those things up, and just kind of really focus on us and when we get into next week, we maybe turn or attention to our opponent,” Coach Pillion said.

Amarillo High will take on Lubbock Cooper for the bi-district round. That game will be Tuesday, February 21st at 6:00 p.m. at Floydada High School.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.